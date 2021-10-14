Moscow Vows to Respond to Expansion of EU Sanctions

UrduPoint.com

Russia will respond to the expansion of the EU individual sanctions related to alleged actions against Ukraine's sovereignty, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, pledged on Thursday

"Of course, this unfriendly EU step will not be left without an appropriate response," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The Russian diplomat expressed the belief that "such signals exacerbate the internal split."

