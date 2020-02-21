UrduPoint.com
Moscow Waiting For French Newspaper Le Monde To Refute False Reports - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Moscow Waiting for French Newspaper Le Monde to Refute False Reports - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's department of information and press sent a letter to the editor-in-chief of the French newspaper Le Monde two weeks ago after spotting inaccuracies in one of its articles, and is still waiting for a response, the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In France, two weeks ago, namely on February 6, the Russian embassy in Paris handed over a letter prepared by the information and press department to the chief editor of Le Monde newspaper, Mr. Jerome Finoglio, to refute inaccurate information published in the newspaper," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She noted that there had been no response from the newspaper ever since.

"We carefully monitor everything that happens on the platforms used by the French leadership, all these statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron, as he urges everyone to deal with unreliable news. And it is in this regard that we sent the relevant documentation immediately after we noticed the publication Le Monde with inaccurate information," Zakharova added.

She did not specify the article mentioned in the letter.

