Moscow Waiting for Official Apology From Poland for Incident With Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Moscow is waiting for an official apology from the authorities in Poland in connection with the incident with the Russian ambassador on May 9 and will decide on the reaction to the incident depending on the reaction of Poland, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called the attack a "regrettable" incident.

"On May 11, Polish Ambassador to Moscow Krzysztof Krajewski was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the egregious act of an attack on Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev during the laying of a wreath at the Memorial Cemetery of Soviet Liberators in Warsaw on May 9, on the anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," the statement says.

The Polish ambassador spent less than 20 minutes at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Krajewski was told that the Russian side expected an official apology from the Polish leadership in connection with what happened and demanded to ensure the safety of the Russian ambassador and all employees of Russian foreign missions in Poland. The decision on further steps will be taken depending on Warsaw's reaction to our demands," the statement says.