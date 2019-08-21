UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Waiting For Specific Proposals On Renewing G8 Following Trump's Favorable Remarks

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:23 PM

Moscow Waiting for Specific Proposals on Renewing G8 Following Trump's Favorable Remarks

Russia is waiting for specific proposals regarding its potential invitation to the G7 summit in 2020, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, a day after US President Donald Trump reportedly agreed to French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Russia be welcomed back to the annual gathering

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russia is waiting for specific proposals regarding its potential invitation to the G7 summit in 2020, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, a day after US President Donald Trump reportedly agreed to French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Russia be welcomed back to the annual gathering.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he would support Russia's return to the group and subsequent resumption of the G8 format. Trump said he believed Russia was initially expelled from the G8 because Russian President Vladimir Putin had "outsmarted" his predecessor Barack Obama.

"Specific proposals should be formed and submitted to Russia for consideration," Zakharova said on the Govorit Moskva broadcaster, calling for serious discussion on the issue instead of speculations.

The leaders of the seven largest economies the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada will gather at the French seaside resort of Biarritz for their annual summit from August 24-26.

Russia's membership in the G8 was suspended in 2014 following the start of the Ukrainian crisis.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Russia Canada White House France Trump Germany Biarritz Vladimir Putin Italy United Kingdom Japan United States August 2020 From

Recent Stories

European Commission Supports Denmark in Refusal to ..

16 seconds ago

President chairs meeting of COMSATS varsity's sena ..

18 seconds ago

Former foreign secretary says Pak-US ties need 'wo ..

20 seconds ago

Robotics industry sees booming growth in China

22 seconds ago

Xi underlines ecological protection as national st ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Inaugrates Headquarters S ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.