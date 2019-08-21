Russia is waiting for specific proposals regarding its potential invitation to the G7 summit in 2020, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, a day after US President Donald Trump reportedly agreed to French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Russia be welcomed back to the annual gathering

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russia is waiting for specific proposals regarding its potential invitation to the G7 summit in 2020 Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, a day after US President Donald Trump reportedly agreed to French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Russia be welcomed back to the annual gathering.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he would support Russia's return to the group and subsequent resumption of the G8 format. Trump said he believed Russia was initially expelled from the G8 because Russian President Vladimir Putin had "outsmarted" his predecessor Barack Obama.

"Specific proposals should be formed and submitted to Russia for consideration," Zakharova said on the Govorit Moskva broadcaster, calling for serious discussion on the issue instead of speculations.

The leaders of the seven largest economies the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada will gather at the French seaside resort of Biarritz for their annual summit from August 24-26.

Russia's membership in the G8 was suspended in 2014 following the start of the Ukrainian crisis.