MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that he was waiting for Turkey's reaction on the issue of ensuring the security of humanitarian convoys to help residents of the Idlib de-escalation zone and the northern part of Aleppo province.

He said that as part of efforts to address the aftermath of the February 6 earthquake in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama, medical assistance was provided to 368 Syrian citizens, 280 doses of donated blood were taken, and 73.2 tonnes of humanitarian aid was distributed.