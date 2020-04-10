UrduPoint.com
Moscow Wants Dismantled Monument To Marshal Konev Restored In Russia Or Czech Republic

Moscow regrets that the authorities in the city of Prague dismantled a monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union, Ivan Konev, and hopes to see it restored in Russia or the Czech Republic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

The spokesman recalled that Moscow had expressed at various levels its regret and indignation at decisions of several European cities to dismantle monuments to the soldiers of the Soviet Red Army, who gave their lives to liberate these countries from fascism.

"We do not understand and do not accept these actions. Our same position applies to the monument you mentioned. In this regard, we regret and we, of course, would still prefer to see this monument restored either on the Czech soil, whose inhabitants, in our opinion, should be thankful to this person, or, if necessary, on the Russian soil," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on Prague's refusal to hand over to Russia the dismantled monument.

Authorities in the Prague 6 district initially decided to remove the monument to Marshal Konev back in September. The statue was dismantled on April 3.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the removal of the monument to Marshal Konev would not go unanswered. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has also slammed the move and asked Prague to hand over the monument to Russia.

