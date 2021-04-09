Moscow Wants Explanation as Kiev Slaps Sanctions on Rossotrudnichestvo Cooperation Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Kiev's sanctions on Russia's agency for international humanitarian cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) run counter to the bilateral agreement, and Russia has sent to Ukraine a note calling for clarifications, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyz Zelenskyy put into effect the security council's decision to impose sanctions on Rossotrudnichestvo and some other agencies and companies.

"This overtly unfriendly step makes impossible the normal functioning of Rossotrudnichestvo's office in Ukraine and the Russian center of science and culture in Kiev.

The implemented sanctions are in direct conflict with the valid agreement between the Russian government and the Ukrainian cabinet on information and culture centers establishment and conditions of their operation, signed on February 27, 1998," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Therefore, we have sent a note to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, requesting it to clarify the Kiev authorities' stand on the matter, and to explain if the Ukrainian side intends to implement its international legal agreements stemming from the agreement. We have not yet received an answer," the spokeswoman continued.