Moscow Wants New Big Contracts With Africa - Russian Foreign Ministry Official

The Russian Foreign Ministry aims for new big contracts to be signed between Russia and African partners, with the interest currently evident on both ends, Oleg Ozerov, the deputy chief of the ministry's Africa Department said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry aims for new big contracts to be signed between Russia and African partners, with the interest currently evident on both ends, Oleg Ozerov, the deputy chief of the ministry's Africa Department said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya international information agency, Ozerov recalled a batch of large-scale contracts signed during the Russia-Africa forum held last October.

"A very rigorous work is going on now both for implementing the signed projects and working out new ones. I assure you we will have them, because we at the foreign ministry can see our companies display great interest for developing relations with Africa," Ozerov said, adding that they "count on these contacts and talks to conclude in signing very serious contracts."

Also present at the press conference, the Russian International Affairs Council's director general, Andrey Kortunov, said that with Africa evidently poised to become "the continent where the forthcoming decade will see the rapidest development of metropolises," Russia would have a lot to offer in terms of education, health care and urban planning.

According to the former ambassador of Benin to Russia, Anicet Gabriel Kotchofa, while the bilateral cooperation has a potential to be mutually beneficial in practically all spheres, the ones that Africa is primarily interested in are security, energy, mining, trade, hi-tech, innovation, transport, education and science, health care, agriculture, and tourism.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24 last year. It brought together the heads of state or government of over 40 African nations, while 11 others sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors, in addition to over 6,000 delegates from 104 countries.