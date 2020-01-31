UrduPoint.com
Moscow Wants New Trade Deal With London After UK Leaves EU

Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:26 PM

Moscow wants a new trade deal with London as the United Kingdom prepares to exit the European Union on Friday, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Moscow wants a new trade deal with London as the United Kingdom prepares to exit the European Union on Friday, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said.

The UK is set to leave the EU on Friday at 23:00 GMT.

"[Russia] wants a new comprehensive trade agreement [with the UK], but this is probably not going to happen soon," Kelin said at a news conference.

