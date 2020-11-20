Moscow Wants to Maintain Mutually Beneficial Partnership With EU

Moscow wants to maintain partnership with the European Union, as it serves the interests of both sides amid the growing global competition, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday

"We are sure that mutually beneficial work of entrepreneurs remains a key element for ensuring stability and good neighborly relations in the north of Europe.

It it especially important now, as serious effort is being made to weaken and break the big Europe in conditions of the escalated global competition, effort is being made to bring the 'cold peace' back and undermine the Russian-EU partnership that we have been developing for decades. We believe it serves both sides' interests to preserve this partnership and make further progress," Grushko said at a conference on the Northern Dimension businesses response to the COVID-19 challenge.