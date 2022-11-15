UrduPoint.com

Moscow Wants To See Evidence That West Interested In 'Disciplining' Zelenskyy - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Moscow Wants to See Evidence That West Interested in 'Disciplining' Zelenskyy - Lavrov

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Moscow wants to see concrete evidence that the West is interested in "disciplining" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Politico, citing representatives of the US administration, reported that the US State Department is secretly setting the stage for possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but there is no single point of view in Washington on this matter.

"We want to see concrete evidence that the West is seriously interested in disciplining Zelenskyy and explaining to him that this cannot continue, that it is not in the interests of the Ukrainian people and himself," Lavrov told a briefing, commenting on an article by Politico.

The minister added that Zelenskyy does not listen to the advice of the West on negotiations with Russia

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

55 minutes ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodiesâ€™ polls in 32 distric ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countriesâ€™ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.