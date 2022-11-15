Moscow Wants to See Evidence That West Interested in 'Disciplining' Zelenskyy - Lavrov

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Moscow wants to see concrete evidence that the West is interested in "disciplining" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Politico, citing representatives of the US administration, reported that the US State Department is secretly setting the stage for possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but there is no single point of view in Washington on this matter.

"We want to see concrete evidence that the West is seriously interested in disciplining Zelenskyy and explaining to him that this cannot continue, that it is not in the interests of the Ukrainian people and himself," Lavrov told a briefing, commenting on an article by Politico.

The minister added that Zelenskyy does not listen to the advice of the West on negotiations with Russia.