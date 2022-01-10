Moscow Wants to Test US Ability to Make Responsible Decisions at Difficult Moment -Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW/GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) In trying to agree with the US on security guarantees, Russia is seeking to test Washington's ability to make responsible decisions at a difficult time, in what concerns European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"...we have a different approach, we would like, first of all, to agree with the US and check to what extent they are able to make responsible decisions at the current difficult, if not alarming, moment from the point of view of European security," Ryabkov said.

On Sunday evening, Ryabkov met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva. The deputy foreign minister said that the conversation was difficult, but businesslike.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement after the talks that "the United States would welcome genuine progress through diplomacy" during the strategic stability talks, but the US "will not discuss European security without our European Allies and partners."

In December, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for Monday, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) the following day.