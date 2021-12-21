Moscow Wants to Understand What Paris, Berlin Plan to Discuss in Normandy Format - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia wants to understand what France and Germany want to discuss when they express readiness for a meeting in the Normandy format, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Many members of the Ukrainian leadership officially declare that the Minsk agreements are outdated, that they need to be replaced, that a new negotiating format is needed. And neither in Paris nor in Berlin anyone once told such figures off for making such statements," Lavrov told a press conference.

The Russian top diplomat also said that Berlin and Paris were silent when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "if any citizen of Ukraine wants to speak Russian and considers himself a Russian, let him go back to his Russia.

"This was stated publicly. We drew the attention of our colleagues in Paris and Berlin to such outrageous statements by the Ukrainian leader, they were bashfully silent, there was no reaction. So we want to understand what they are going to discuss when they talk about necessity to meet in the Normandy format," Lavrov added.