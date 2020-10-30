Moscow Warned Paris Many Times of Dangers Posed by Terrorists From North Caucasus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Moscow has repeatedly warned Paris of the threat coming from terrorists from the North Caucasus, but France kept accepting them as "fighters for freedom" and even granting citizenship to some of them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik in light of the recent violent attacks.

"Recurring to the radicalization topic, I can tell you that we have repeatedly warned our French partners of the dangers posed by terrorists of North Caucasian origin, while they accepted them as 'fighters for freedom'," Syromolotov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, "many of these fake fighters for freedom have found shelter in France, and some of them have even become citizens of this country.

"

The Russian diplomat pointed to the important role that anti-terrorism cooperation plays in the relations between Moscow and Paris. Syromolotov also praised the effort of the Russian-French working group for fight against new challenges and threats, which he co-chairs and which resumed activities just recently.

"We have managed to identify a number of specific areas for strengthening the bilateral cooperation on countering terrorism, radicalization, organized crime and drug trafficking; we have also outlined further steps toward ensuring security on transport and during major sports events," Syromolotov said.