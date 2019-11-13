UrduPoint.com
Moscow Warns Against 'Political Hysteria' Around Uranium Particles Discovered In Iran

Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:44 PM

It would be wrong to foment a scandal over particles of uranium discovered at an undeclared facility in Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday, stressing that the trend reflects the policy toward increasing tensions around the Persian Gulf

Media reported earlier this week, citing a "confidential" report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), that "natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin" had been found at a location in Tehran's Turquzabad district, undeclared to the agency.

"We believe it is wrong to start fanning a political hysteria over the detection of anthropogenically changed uranium particles at a location in Turquzabad. This reflects the general policy of intentionally aggravating the situation around Iran and in the Persian Gulf in general. We have been and we are advocating against it.

The most important thing is that we propose specific ways to give a chance for diplomacy to work," Ryabkov said.

The minister accused "certain influential forces" of "gambling on" the situation.

"We know that a whole range of nations have faced similar situations or even more grave situations in the course of their long history of cooperation with the IAEA, and this has been solved calmly and professionally," Ryabkov recalled.

Russia believes that Iran and the IAEA Secretariat should be given an opportunity to provide exhaustive explanations, Ryabkov added.

The information about the uranium particles emerged soon after Tehran launched the fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in a bid to force European signatories to ensure Iran's interests amid sanctions, which Washington reinstated after withdrawing from the deal last May.

