Moscow Warns Kiev Against Incidents At Zaporizhzhia NPP - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Moscow is warning Kiev against incidents at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and is calling on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to record all cases of attacks on the facility, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

According to her, the Ukrainian authorities are using any excuse to "sow disinformation about nuclear risks allegedly emanating from Russia, when in fact they are their main source."

"In the current circumstances, we once again warn Kiev and the Western curators supporting it against possible serious incidents at the ZNPP and call on the IAEA and its leadership, using the presence of experts of this organization directly at the plant, to record all cases of attacks from the Ukrainian side, not to turn a blind eye to them and clearly state who is responsible for what is happening and where the threat to the safe functioning of this facility really comes from," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

She added that repeated attempts had been made to persuade Kiev to refrain from provocations, including through the mediation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"However, the Ukrainian side chose the path of escalation a long time ago and is not ready to move away from it. One of the latest examples is Ukraine's refusal to support the recommendations on strengthening the nuclear and physical security of the plant made by the IAEA director general during a briefing to the UN Security Council on May 30. It should be noted that the Ukrainian authorities have always blocked Grossi's reasonable initiatives," Zakharova said.

