MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Moscow regrets Tirana's decision to expel a Russian diplomat and will provide a response to this unfriendly move, seen as a provocation aimed at damaging the bilateral ties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Albania declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata, urging him to leave the country within 72 hours over alleged violation of the coronavirus-related measures.

"We regret this a lot, as this is obviously a provocation aimed against the Russian-Albanian relations. Of course, this unfriendly step will not be left without a response," Grushko said.