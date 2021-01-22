UrduPoint.com
Moscow Warns Of Response To Albania's Decision To Expel Russian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:10 PM

Moscow Warns of Response to Albania's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Moscow regrets Tirana's decision to expel a Russian diplomat and will provide a response to this unfriendly move, seen as a provocation aimed at damaging the bilateral ties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Albania declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata, urging him to leave the country within 72 hours over alleged violation of the coronavirus-related measures.

"We regret this a lot, as this is obviously a provocation aimed against the Russian-Albanian relations. Of course, this unfriendly step will not be left without a response," Grushko said.

More Stories From World

