Moscow Warns Of Risk Of Spread Of Dangerous Pathogens In Areas Of US-Controlled Biolabs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) There is a risk of the spread of dangerous pathogens in the areas of foreign biologocal laboratories controlled by the United States, and their work in third countries poses a serious threat to entire regions, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"The US has never been clear about its commitment to the safety of research in biolabs it controls. The non-transparency of their activities creates the risk of the spread of dangerous pathogens in the areas where biological objects are located ... At the same time, the placement of biological objects in third countries does not take into account the interests of the local population and poses a serious threat to entire regions," kirillov told reporters.

