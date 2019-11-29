Moscow Warns of Tangible Threat of US Missiles Deployment in Northern Latitudes

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) As a result of Washington's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), a tangible prospect has emerged of the United States deploying missiles previously banned under the deal in northern latitudes, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international Arctic cooperation, Nikolai Korchunov, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"After Washington's withdrawal from the INF, a real prospect emerges of US intermediate- and shorter-range missiles deployment in different regions across the world, including the northern latitudes," Korchunov said.

The INF, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles), was terminated on August 2 at the US' initiative after the country formally suspended its obligations in February, citing alleged violations by Russia.

Russia has repeatedly voiced concerns over the possible INF-banned missiles deployment both in Europe and in the Asia-Pacific region. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited in September major powers to impose a moratorium on medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions. Both Germany and France have rejected the offer, and NATO has said the offer ignores reality on the ground.