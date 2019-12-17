Moscow Warns Russian Nationals About Strikes in Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, Belgium

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday warned citizens about increased security measures and transportation restrictions due to rallies and strikes in the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy and Belgium

"The Czech Republic: on December 17 in Prague and on December 19 in Liberec, rallies by the public movement's 'Million Moments for Democracy' supporters are expected; increased security measures; traffic restrictions," the Russian Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Center wrote on Twitter.

Warnings were also posted about rallies planned by activists in support of migrants' rights in the Spanish city of Valencia on Wednesday and the strikes expected to be staged by the Aviles Electric Tram Company's workers in the Spanish municipality of Aviles on December 18, 24 and 31, as well as January 5.

The crisis management center added that there were rallies planned by the Sardine social movement in the Italian cities of Biella and Cremona from December 20-21.

A 24-hour national strike is expected to be staged by railway workers in Belgium on Wednesday at 8.00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT). Major traffic interruptions are expected throughout the country.