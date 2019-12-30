UrduPoint.com
Moscow Warns Russians About Evacuation In Southeast Of Fire-Hit Australia

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned citizens on Monday about the evacuation of thousands of people from one of major tourist attractions in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria amid fires ravaging the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry warned citizens on Monday about the evacuation of thousands of people from one of major tourist attractions in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria amid fires ravaging the region.

Back on Sunday, people in East Gippsland were told to leave this major tourist destination amid the highest alert for nearby blazes.

"Australia: about 30,000 residents of East Gippsland in the southeastern state of Victoria are being evacuated due to the threat of further spread of wildfires," the Russian Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Center wrote on Twitter.

The ministry noted that the situation was aggravated by hot and dry weather.

For months, Australia has been suffering from massive fires. Earlier in December, a state of emergency was declared in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW).

The ongoing fires and rising temperatures prompted some communities to cancel New Year fireworks. Media earlier reported that 250,000 people had signed a petition calling for scrapping the traditional New Year fireworks show in Sydney and redirect the funds to bushfire relief efforts.

Yet, the NSW Rural Fire Service finally gave a green light to the fireworks.

"The Sydney Harbour fireworks have been approved to proceed tomorrow. The NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW are assessing a number of other Total Fire Ban exemptions," the fire service tweeted.

Earlier, Sydney authorities defended the fireworks show, which costs the city 6 million Australian Dollars ($4.2 million), saying that it attracts some 1 billion viewers worldwide and brings 130 million Australian dollars to the New South Wales economy.

