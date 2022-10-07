Moscow Warns US Against Reckless Support Of Kiev And Involvement In Conflict - Lavrov
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2022 | 12:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Moscow warns the United States against reckless support of Kiev and involvement in the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"We warn the United States and other sponsors of the Kiev regime against becoming increasingly involved in the situation as parties to the conflict," Lavrov said at a meeting of the United Russia party.