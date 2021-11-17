UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Washington Achieve Results In Cybersecurity Dialogue - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:55 PM

Moscow, Washington Achieve Results in Cybersecurity Dialogue - Russian Foreign Ministry



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Moscow and Washington, in line with the agreements of the Geneva summit, are actively in contact with the aim of normalizing bilateral relations, there are results in the dialogue on cybersecurity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The Geneva summit demonstrated the potential for bilateral dialogue and allowed to launch joint work on strategic stability and cybersecurity, she recalled.

"Despite the fact that our assessments differ on many issues, which we do not hide, we continue to actively exchange views in order to normalize bilateral Russian-US interaction," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Probably, you can see not only from statements, but also on specific cases the results from the instructions and the work that was carried out at the end of the summit, they already exist. In particular, these are issues of cybersecurity," the spokeswoman said.

