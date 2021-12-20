Moscow-Washington Consultations on Visa Issues Will Not Take Place This Year - Ryabkov

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:32 PM

Russia will not hold consultations with the United States on visa issues this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russia will not hold consultations with the United States on visa issues this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"I think that this is no longer possible, given that today is December 20, and there are no signs of the United States' readiness to at least minimally adjust its position on key issues, which we have repeatedly spoken about .

.. Therefore, we will probably see in the new year what is possible and what is not," Ryabkov told reporters.

