Moscow, Washington Continue Talks On Strategic Stability - Zakharova

Sun 07th November 2021 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Russia and the US are holding dialogue on strategic stability and there is some progress despite disagreements, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Indeed, a number of consultations did take place, on July 28 and September 30. We are talking about inter-ministerial exchanges, delegations. There are great disagreements, but at the same time there is an understanding about the need to create two thematic working groups, within which this dialogue should develop. So we are working, work is in progress," Zakharova said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show on Saturday.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday that Russia is seeing small but positive steps in relations with the United States and that the two countries had resumed professional dialogue on strategic stability and cybersecurity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden made a commitment during their June 2021 Geneva meeting to have bilateral dialogue that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

At the end of October, Putin said that after the summit in Geneva, the United States and Russia were on the right track in what concerned strategic stability and that consultations were underway.

