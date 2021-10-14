UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Washington Discussing Potential New Contacts Of Putin, Biden - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:01 PM

Moscow, Washington Discussing Potential New Contacts of Putin, Biden - Lavrov

Moscow and Washington are discussing possibilities to arrange further contacts of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Moscow and Washington are discussing possibilities to arrange further contacts of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Both in contacts with (US) Secretary of State (Anton) Blinken, and at the level of our deputies, we are studying potential schedules of further contacts of our presidents.

There is absolutely obviously a mutual desire to develop contacts. When we agree on a mutually acceptable timefrrame, we will certainly inform you, and the presidential administration will do it as well," Lavrov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Zeeshan Malik suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption ..

Zeeshan Malik suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code

7 minutes ago
 Europe Suffering From Consequences of Its Own Unba ..

Europe Suffering From Consequences of Its Own Unbalanced Gas Policy - Russia's N ..

1 minute ago
 Khokhar appreciates OGRA for crackdown on factorie ..

Khokhar appreciates OGRA for crackdown on factories producing substandard LPG eq ..

14 minutes ago
 Matric result to be announced on Oct 16th

Matric result to be announced on Oct 16th

14 minutes ago
 Man killed, two injured in motorbikes collision

Man killed, two injured in motorbikes collision

14 minutes ago
 'Pakistan Pavilion' receive 55,000 visitors in ope ..

'Pakistan Pavilion' receive 55,000 visitors in opening week of Expo 2020: Razak

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.