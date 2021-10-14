Moscow, Washington Discussing Potential New Contacts of Putin, Biden - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Moscow and Washington are discussing possibilities to arrange further contacts of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Both in contacts with (US) Secretary of State (Anton) Blinken, and at the level of our deputies, we are studying potential schedules of further contacts of our presidents.

There is absolutely obviously a mutual desire to develop contacts. When we agree on a mutually acceptable timefrrame, we will certainly inform you, and the presidential administration will do it as well," Lavrov told reporters.