Moscow, Washington In Contact On Cyberattack Against Meat Producer JBS - Russian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Moscow and Washington maintain contact on the recent hacking attack on meat-producing giant JBS, which led to the closure of its facilities in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the White House said it was in touch with the Russian authorities, as the ransom ware attack "came from a criminal organization likely based in Russia."

"Yesterday, the State Department and our embassy in Washington discussed the matter. I believe, from this point of view, it can be said that the US administration is in direct contact with the Russian government," Ryabkov told reporters.

More Stories From World

