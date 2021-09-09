Moscow, Washington Intend to Continue Cooperation to Restore JCPOA

Russia and the United States intend to continue cooperation with all the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signatories in Vienna, aimed at restoring full implementation of Iran's nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"There was a meaningful exchange of views on the prospects for restoring full implementation of the JCPOA. Both sides reaffirmed their strong determination to continue engagement in the Vienna format, with the involvement of all JCPOA participating states, including Iran, as well as US representatives," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.