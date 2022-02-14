UrduPoint.com

Moscow-Washington Relations At Lowest Level - Kremlin Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 12:13 PM

Moscow-Washington Relations at Lowest Level - Kremlin Spokesman

Relations between Russia and the United States are at their lowest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, mentioning that now the countries at least have some channels for communication unlike several years ago

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Relations between Russia and the United States are at their lowest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, mentioning that now the countries at least have some channels for communication unlike several years ago.

"Here, perhaps, it is possible to mention the positive aspect that no matter how hard it is in other areas, there are still certain channels for dialogue. Heads of state are in dialogue, communication is underway in other areas. This is a plus. This is a plus, because, you know, just a couple of years ago, we had zero dialogue, as such, there were no contacts. But otherwise, unfortunately, in bilateral relations we can only speak about minuses. We are at a very, very low level, relations are pretty much non-existent," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia United States

Recent Stories

Russia's Olympic Committee hails CAS decision on s ..

Russia's Olympic Committee hails CAS decision on skater Valieva

3 minutes ago
 US Olympic Committee says 'disappointed' by Valiev ..

US Olympic Committee says 'disappointed' by Valieva decision

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

19 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Insisting That Its Security Proposa ..

Russia to Keep Insisting That Its Security Proposals Not Ignored - Dmitry Peskov

7 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast in KP

Partly cloudy weather forecast in KP

7 minutes ago
 US Rescue Teams Search For 7 People After Plane Cr ..

US Rescue Teams Search For 7 People After Plane Crash - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>