Moscow-Washington Relations at Lowest Level - Kremlin Spokesman

Relations between Russia and the United States are at their lowest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, mentioning that now the countries at least have some channels for communication unlike several years ago

"Here, perhaps, it is possible to mention the positive aspect that no matter how hard it is in other areas, there are still certain channels for dialogue. Heads of state are in dialogue, communication is underway in other areas. This is a plus. This is a plus, because, you know, just a couple of years ago, we had zero dialogue, as such, there were no contacts. But otherwise, unfortunately, in bilateral relations we can only speak about minuses. We are at a very, very low level, relations are pretty much non-existent," Peskov said.