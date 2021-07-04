Moscow, Washington Think About Possible Prisoner Exchange - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The issue of prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States has not yet been translated into practice, but is being considered, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"I would put it cautiously: an intellectual work on the matter is underway ... the issue of exchange is a very serious one, [and] at this point, the matter has not been translated into action," Antonov told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.