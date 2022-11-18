Moscow, Washington Will Continue Contacts on Visa Issues - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russia and the United States will continue contacts to solve problems related to issuing of visas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

The sides routinely discuss consular and visa issues, the diplomat told reporters, but noted that there is no progress on the matter and no breakthroughs are expected.

"(The topic) is present in contacts, and its consideration will be continued. We have not curtailed contacts on this topic, and the Americans have not curtailed, unlike on many other areas. Maybe something will work out," Ryabkov said.

Commenting on the number of employees of the visa department of the US Embassy in Moscow, the diplomat said that the Americans have no reason to complain about the lack of staff.