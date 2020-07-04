Moscow Weighing Up All Options For Open Skies Treaty After US Exit - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow is weighing up all options ahead of the United States' exit from the Open Skies Treaty, although any decisions will likely depend on the actions and views of other participatory nations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Moscow is weighing up all options ahead of the United States' exit from the Open Skies Treaty, although any decisions will likely depend on the actions and views of other participatory nations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Concerning the situation when the US, and only the US, will quit the treaty on November 22, as everyone now knows, our options remain open. So far, we are not ready to provide any further clarification," Ryabkov remarked.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty on May 21, citing what he called violations made by Russia. Moscow has denied all accusations that it has violated the agreement.

Ryabkov said that Russia's future moves will depend on the actions of other participatory nations.

"By and large, the situation depends on how other countries will behave and to what extent the current members of the agreement will show responsibility for its future. That they demonstrate, not just declare, that they are concerned about European security, and not take the path of Washington, which has shown that it has the task of dismantling arms control infrastructure," the deputy foreign minister said.

The Open Skies Treaty was initially signed in 1992 and entered into force ten years later. The agreement allows countries to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over one another, and 34 nations will remain part of the treaty following Washington's exit.