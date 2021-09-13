Moscow welcomes the agreement reached between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) on servicing the UN nuclear watchdog's monitoring equipment at Iranian nuclear facilities, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Moscow welcomes the agreement reached between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) on servicing the UN nuclear watchdog's monitoring equipment at Iranian nuclear facilities, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

This weekend, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi traveled to Tehran to hold negotiations with AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami, which resulted in Iran's permission for IAEA inspectors to service the surveillance equipment. The IAEA earlier raised concerns over limited monitoring of Iran's nuclear sites.

"We welcome the agreement between the leadership of the IAEA and the AEOI regarding the servicing of monitoring equipment installed at facilities of the Iranian nuclear power complex.

We share the opinion of Grossi that this means a solution to the most acute technical problem was found, enabling the agency to have a clear picture," Zakharova said in a statement, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia is calling on all of its partners in the Iran nuclear deal, including Tehran and Washington, to "get down to the negotiating table and reach an agreement on the basis of understandings formulated in the period between April and June," the diplomat continued.

Moscow believes that Tehran's and Washington's synchronized return to their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action "without any appendages and exemptions" is the shortest path to restoring the nuclear deal, Zakharova concluded, reaffirming Russia's intention to "contribute in every possible way."