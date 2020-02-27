UrduPoint.com
Moscow Welcomes African Union's Readiness To Send Military Observers To Libya

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:49 PM

Russia welcomes the African Union's readiness to send a mission of military observers to Libya, as this could contribute significantly to the crisis settlement, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russia welcomes the African Union's readiness to send a mission of military observers to Libya, as this could contribute significantly to the crisis settlement, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui has said that the African Union is ready to send observers to Libya to control ceasefire implementation.

"We welcome the union's readiness to send a group of military observers for monitoring the ceasefire implementation, if the parties to the Libyan conflict reach such an agreement. We assume that the activities of the African Union's military observers, which should be coordinated closely with the United Nations, given its leading role in the Libyan settlement, could make a significant contribution to the international community's effort to normalize the situation in Libya," Zakharova said at a briefing.

