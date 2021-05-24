Moscow Welcomes Agreement to Extend IAEA Inspections in Iran for One Month - Diplomat

Russia welcomes the extension of Tehran's agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to extend agency inspections in Iran for one month, as this will contribute to successful negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday

"Iran extended temporary understandings with #IAEA on verification for one month. Commendable step. It will help maintain businesslike atmosphere at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA and facilitate a successful outcome of the diplomatic efforts to restore the nuclear deal," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.