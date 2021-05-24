UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Welcomes Agreement To Extend IAEA Inspections In Iran For One Month - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:18 PM

Moscow Welcomes Agreement to Extend IAEA Inspections in Iran for One Month - Diplomat

Russia welcomes the extension of Tehran's agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to extend agency inspections in Iran for one month, as this will contribute to successful negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia welcomes the extension of Tehran's agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to extend agency inspections in Iran for one month, as this will contribute to successful negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

"Iran extended temporary understandings with #IAEA on verification for one month. Commendable step. It will help maintain businesslike atmosphere at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA and facilitate a successful outcome of the diplomatic efforts to restore the nuclear deal," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Twitter Nuclear Vienna Tehran Agreement

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan shares her childhood joke with fans

8 seconds ago

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

41 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

52 minutes ago

Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next ..

4 minutes ago

Boris Johnson sets wedding date: report

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.