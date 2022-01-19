Russia welcomes the efforts of any countries to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Russia welcomes the efforts of any countries to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Ankara said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had invited Russian Presiden Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Turkey to discuss and settle differences.

"We welcome the efforts of any countries that can help to resolve the situation in Ukraine. The main disagreements between Russia and Ukraine are connected precisely with the stalling of the process of implementing the Minsk agreements .

.. on the part of Kiev. If our Turkish partners can influence the Ukrainians, and encourage them to fulfill the previously taken agreements, and oblige, this can only be welcomed," Peskov told reporters.

The place of negotiations for the settlement in Ukraine is minor, he added, noting that the main thing is to influence Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements.