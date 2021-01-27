UrduPoint.com
Moscow Welcomes Biden Administration's Decision To Extend New START

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:26 PM

Russia welcomes the decision of US President Joe Biden's administration to extend the New START deal for five years, this is the right thing to do, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia welcomes the decision of US President Joe Biden's administration to extend the New START deal for five years, this is the right thing to do, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Generally speaking, this is a mutually beneficial decision. This is the only right decision possible.

Now we have enough time to launch and hold in-depth bilateral negotiations on the whole range of issues related to strategic stability, and to ensure reliable security for our country for a long period of time," Ryabkov told reporters.

Moscow and Washington were engaged in talks on extending the New START in the past few days, Ryabkov added.

"Yesterday, [US] ambassador [John] Sullivan and I exchanged notes fixating the agreement on a five-year extension," the Russian diplomat recalled.

