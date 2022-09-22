MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russia welcomes US President Joe Biden's proposal to increase the number of UN Security Council members, and there are candidates worthy of becoming permanent council members, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Thursday.

During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Biden called for the United Nations to become "more inclusive," lending US support for increasing the number of seats on the UN Security Council. He added that UN Security Council members have to consistently uphold the UN charter and "refrain from the use of the veto except in rare, extraordinary situations to ensure the council remains credible and effective.

"We have long advocated the expansion of the Security Council in both categories. It is commendable that finally the American representative announced what Russia has been talking about for a long time and in favor of which it speaks. We believe that there are candidates who are quite worthy of becoming permanent members," Ryabkov told reporters.