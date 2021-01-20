MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Moscow welcomes the statements of candidate for the post of US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, about the possibility of extending the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"The fact that Blinken has already announced his readiness to focus on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is a positive signal that we welcome," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.