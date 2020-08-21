Moscow Welcomes Ceasefire in Libya - Foreign Ministry Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Moscow welcomes the recent statement of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) on immediate ceasefire, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Both the GNA and the Tobruk-based parliament confirmed immediate ceasefire.

"We always welcome such statements. It was mentioned in Cairo, we said back then that we support it," the source said.