Moscow Welcomes Ceasefire In Libya - Foreign Ministry Source

Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Moscow Welcomes Ceasefire in Libya - Foreign Ministry Source

Moscow welcomes the recent statement of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) on immediate ceasefire, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Moscow welcomes the recent statement of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) on immediate ceasefire, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Both the GNA and the Tobruk-based parliament confirmed immediate ceasefire.

"We always welcome such statements. It was mentioned in Cairo, we said back then that we support it," the source said.

