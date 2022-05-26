(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Moscow welcomes the participation of Chinese companies in projects on the development of Russia's Arctic region, Russian Ambassador-at-large for Arctic Cooperation Nikolay Korchunov said on Thursday.

"We will welcome the participation of Chinese counterparts in other projects in the Russian Arctic as well, including within the Arctic Council, and in ensuring the sustainable development of the Arctic region as a whole," Korchunov told a conference on Russian-Chinese cooperation on sustainable development in the Arctic.

The activities of the Arctic Council have been temporarily halted since other members of the council, namely the United States, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, suspended their participation in March due to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

During its chairmanship in the Arctic Council in 2021-2023, Moscow has set the task to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the Arctic region, including the sustainable development of the region and joint efforts in tackling climate issues.