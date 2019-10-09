UrduPoint.com
Moscow Welcomes Chisinau's Initiative To Promote Russian-Language Schools In Moldova

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russia's Ministry of Education on Tuesday expressed interest in a proposal of Moldovan President Igor Dodon to support Russian-language preschools and middle schools in his country.

"We welcome the initiative, we are open for a dialogue, and, most importantly, we have working mechanisms that strengthen potential of Russian-language education in essentially any place on the planet," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that just prior to Dodon's offer the ministry had accepted more than 50 proposals for projects aimed at popularizing Russian language programs and education in Russian abroad.

"We are active in promoting our educational capabilities, support this work throughout the world with necessary funding (more than 7.4 billion rubles [$113 million] in upcoming years) and ready to develop Russia-Moldova cultural and humanitarian cooperation," the ministry said.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement in 2016. However, following Dodon's ascension to the presidency in 2016, the relations between two countries have been gradually improving.

