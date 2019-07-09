UrduPoint.com
Moscow Welcomes Continuity In Relations With Helsinki Under New Finnish Government- Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:04 PM

Moscow Welcomes Continuity in Relations With Helsinki Under New Finnish Government- Lavrov

Moscow welcomes continuity in relations with Helsinki, provided by the new Finnish government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto

HIGH TATRAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Moscow welcomes continuity in relations with Helsinki, provided by the new Finnish government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

"Congratulations on your appointment. We read the program.

And I understand that continuity in the relationship between Finland and Russia is there and we welcome this," Lavrov said on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Slovakia.

After Finnish parliamentary elections in April, a center-left coalition formed the government. Antti Rinne, the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Finland, became the prime minister. Haavisto is a former leader of the Green League.

