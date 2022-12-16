MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Moscow welcomes the idea of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to hold a meeting of the leaders of Turkey, Syria and Russia, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday.

"(We are) extremely positive (about it)," Bogdanov told reporters.

Moscow is now in contact with Damascus on the idea, the diplomat added.