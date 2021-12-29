Moscow Welcomes Intentions of Armenia, Turkey to Launch Dialogue

Moscow welcomes the intentions of Armenia and Turkey to launch a dialogue on normalization of relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik

"Normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations would undoubtedly contribute to the improvement of the general situation in the region.

From this point of view, we welcome the willingness to launch a bilateral dialogue, actively demonstrated by Ankara and Yerevan recently. We welcome the appointment of special representatives to discuss the difficult matter of normalization," Rudenko said.

The official also said that Moscow is ready to mediate between Yerevan and Ankara and assist the dialogue "in any form."

Russia calls on both sides to abandon preconditions in the process of normalizing relations, Rudenko added.