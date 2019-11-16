Moscow Welcomes Israel-Islamic Jihad Militant Group Ceasefire Deal Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached earlier in the day between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group and hopes the deal will lead to a de-escalation of regional tensions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

Media reported earlier on Thursday that the two sides had reached a truce, which went into effect at 5:30 a.m. local (03:30 GMT).

"[Russia] welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, which was brokered with the help of Egypt and went into effect this morning. We hope that it will serve as a prologue to a sustainable de-escalation [of tensions]. We call on Israelis and Palestinians to show restraint and prevent new violence from occurring," Zakharova said.