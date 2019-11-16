UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Welcomes Israel-Islamic Jihad Militant Group Ceasefire Deal Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:58 AM

Moscow Welcomes Israel-Islamic Jihad Militant Group Ceasefire Deal Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached earlier in the day between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group and hopes the deal will lead to a de-escalation of regional tensions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russia welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached earlier in the day between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group and hopes the deal will lead to a de-escalation of regional tensions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Media reported earlier on Thursday that the two sides had reached a truce, which went into effect at 5:30 a.m. local (03:30 GMT).

"[Russia] welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, which was brokered with the help of Egypt and went into effect this morning. We hope that it will serve as a prologue to a sustainable de-escalation [of tensions]. We call on Israelis and Palestinians to show restraint and prevent new violence from occurring," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Israel Jihad Russia Egypt Lead From Agreement

Recent Stories

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

2 minutes ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

2 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

2 hours ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

2 hours ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.