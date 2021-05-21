UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Welcomes Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire, Calls For Direct Negotiations:Maria Zakharova

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:16 PM

Moscow Welcomes Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire, Calls for Direct Negotiations:Maria Zakharova

Russia welcomes the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire but believes this important step is insufficient, as it is necessary to launch direct negotiations, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia welcomes the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire but believes this important step is insufficient, as it is necessary to launch direct negotiations, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"Moscow notes with deep satisfaction that on May 21, at 2 a.m., the ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict entered into force," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"In order to avoid a further spiral of violence, an important but still insufficient step was taken. At this stage, in order to prevent a relapse of confrontation, international and regional efforts should focus on creating appropriate conditions for restarting direct political negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians in order to resolve a set of fundamental issues related the final status, based on the UN resolution and the two-state principle," Zakharova continued.

Moscow calls on its partners from the UN Security Council and the middle Eastern Quartet to "continue vigorous collective effort to resume direct constructive Palestinian-Israeli dialogue," the spokeswoman added.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Moscow Russia May From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

51 seconds ago

PM inaugurates 1,100 mega watt Karachi Nuclear Pow ..

2 seconds ago

Pakistan to continue supporting Palestinian' strug ..

4 seconds ago

UNICEF requires $164M for medical support across S ..

7 seconds ago

Japan approves Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccine

12 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses collective Asia ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.