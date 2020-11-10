UrduPoint.com
Moscow Welcomes Launch Of Intra-Libyan Dialogue In Tunisia Under UN Auspices

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:18 AM

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday it welcomed the launch of the inter-Libyan dialogue in Tunisia and called on its participants to put the interests of the Libyan people above narrow-party and regional considerations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday it welcomed the launch of the inter-Libyan dialogue in Tunisia and called on its participants to put the interests of the Libyan people above narrow-party and regional considerations.

Earlier on Monday, the Forum of Libyan Political Dialogue with the participation of 75 public and political figures of Libya, delegated from all regions of the country, began its work, the ministry recalled.

"We welcome the launch of an inter-Libyan dialogue in the Tunisian capital, designed to put an end to the split of the country into warring camps, help overcome the protracted military-political crisis and form new effective national authorities capable of ensuring the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Libya," the ministry said.

"Wishing success to the forum, we urge its participants to put the interests of the Libyan people above narrow-party and regional considerations," it added.

