UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Welcomes Maintaining Relative Stability In Nagorno-Karabakh - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 04:17 PM

Moscow Welcomes Maintaining Relative Stability in Nagorno-Karabakh - Lavrov

Russia welcomes the preservation of relative stability on the contact line in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh region and the issue of its final status is one of the most difficult to determine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Russia welcomes the preservation of relative stability on the contact line in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh region and the issue of its final status is one of the most difficult to determine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday.

"We welcome the maintaining of relative stability at the border [of Karabakh and Azerbaijan] and the contact line. We believe that a further decrease in tensions could help create an atmosphere favorable to the negotiation process," Lavrov said in an interview with Armenian Mediamax news service.

According to the Russian top diplomat, "leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group's co-chairing countries have repeatedly stated that [Nagorno-Karabakh's] status should be determined through the negotiations by political means, on the basis of legally binding expressions of will."

Lavrov added that the conflicting sides have yet to agree on the organizational aspects and parameters of such work.

In February 1988, the overwhelmingly Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh autonomy expressed will to leave the Soviet Azerbaijani Republic citing its right for self-determination under Soviet law and proclaimed independence in 1991. Azerbaijan, in retaliation, launched an offensive and lost control over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and several other areas around it.

Since 1992, peace in Nagorno-Karabakh has been mediated by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Minsk group. Azerbaijan insists on retaining its territorial integrity, while the interests of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which is not an official party to negotiations, are represented by Armenia. In 1994, a ceasefire agreement was reached. However, occasional shelling and clashes on the border have been ongoing, with a major escalation in April 2016.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Minsk Armenia Independence Azerbaijan February April Border 2016 Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Plastic exports dip over 1pc to $77.235 mln

2 minutes ago

Imran Khan won hearts of Sikh community by opening ..

2 minutes ago

95 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

2 minutes ago

Parliamentarians meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar ..

15 minutes ago

Matric supplementary results announced

15 minutes ago

Police confiscate 5143 bottles liquor in Sahiwal p ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.