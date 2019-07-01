Moscow Welcomes Recent Trump-Kim Meeting in Panmunjom - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow welcomes the surprise meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Panmunjom as the normalization of relations between Pyongyang and Washington is an integral part of resolving the problems of the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

Trump and Kim met on Sunday in the demilitarized zone separating the North Korea and the South Korea and held an hour-long private talks.

�"We welcome the meeting between Chairman of the State Council of the� Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un and President of the United States Donald Trump on June 30 in Panmunjom, which resulted in an agreement to intensify bilateral contacts at the working level," the ministry said in a statement.

"We believe that the normalization of relations between the US and North Korea, as well as between North Korea and South Korea, as it is stipulated by the Russian-Chinese roadmap, is an integral part of the solution of the nuclear and other problems of the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.